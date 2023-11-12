Open Menu

80 Daycare Centers In Faisalabad Division: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said on Sunday that 80 state-of-the-art daycare centres were functional across the division to facilitate female employees.

In a statement issued here, she said that 20 daycare centres were established in Faisalabad district, 33 in Jhang, 17 in district Toba Tek Singh and 10 were operational in Chiniot district.

All facilities had been ensured at these centres so that the working women could perform their duties in their offices and institutions with utmost calm and satisfaction, she added.

