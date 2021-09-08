80 education centers set up to educate prisoners

At least 80 adult education centers were set up for illiterate inmates of central jail in the district, DEO Literacy Mohammad Amir Razzaq said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :At least 80 adult education centers were set up for illiterate inmates of central jail in the district, DEO Literacy Mohammad Amir Razzaq said on Wednesday.

Addressing a ceremony organised by Literacy and Non-Formal Education department here on occasion of Literacy Day, he said the department was working hard to educate deprived segments of the society.

He said under the local literacy department, 13450 children were getting Primary education in 378 non-formal schools and 18500 illiterate adults made literate so far.

Four schools were set up for minority adults, 15 in madrassas.

About 100 informal teachers were receiving virtual training in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University, he added.

Later, prizes and shields were distributed among teachers serving in literacy schools.

Literacy Coordinators Muzaffar Abbas, Muhammad Abid, Muhammad Omar, Shoaib Noor, Kashif Mushtaq, Babar Nazir and others were also present on the occasion.