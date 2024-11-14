80% Hari Card Registration Completed In Sanghar, Expected To Reach 100% In Two Days: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imran ul Hassan Khowaja, announced that 80% of the Hari Card registration process in the district has been completed, with full registration expected within the next two days.
He shared this while talking to “APP” following a review meeting on Hari Card registration in Tando Adam.
The deputy commissioner explained that the purpose of today’s meeting was to assess the progress of the Hari Card registration.
He emphasized that there was no specific target for registration, and under this government scheme, all farmers meeting the criteria will be registered.
The Sindh Government’s Hari Card Scheme provides farmers with access to agricultural benefits, including seeds, fertilizer and support in case of natural disasters, he added and urged farmers who have not yet registered to visit the Mukhtiarkar office and complete their registration.
The meeting was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam Hanain Tariq Shahani, Mukhtiarkar Tando Adam Ghulam Shabbir Sahito and other relevant officials.
Earlier, the deputy commissioner also visited the taluka hospital, where he met with patients to review the medical facilities provided to them.
