Open Menu

80% Hari Card Registration Completed In Sanghar, Expected To Reach 100% In Two Days: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM

80% Hari Card registration completed in Sanghar, expected to reach 100% in two days: DC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imran ul Hassan Khowaja, announced that 80% of the Hari Card registration process in the district has been completed, with full registration expected within the next two days.

He shared this while talking to “APP” following a review meeting on Hari Card registration in Tando Adam.

The deputy commissioner explained that the purpose of today’s meeting was to assess the progress of the Hari Card registration.

He emphasized that there was no specific target for registration, and under this government scheme, all farmers meeting the criteria will be registered.

The Sindh Government’s Hari Card Scheme provides farmers with access to agricultural benefits, including seeds, fertilizer and support in case of natural disasters, he added and urged farmers who have not yet registered to visit the Mukhtiarkar office and complete their registration.

The meeting was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam Hanain Tariq Shahani, Mukhtiarkar Tando Adam Ghulam Shabbir Sahito and other relevant officials.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner also visited the taluka hospital, where he met with patients to review the medical facilities provided to them.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Progress Sanghar Tando Adam All Government

Recent Stories

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

59 minutes ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

1 hour ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

2 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

6 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

15 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

15 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

15 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

15 hours ago
 No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan