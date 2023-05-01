UrduPoint.com

80 Illegal Colonies Sealed In Four Months

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 80 illegal housing colonies besides demolishing their structures in Faisalabad during first quarter of 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 80 illegal housing colonies besides demolishing their structures in Faisalabad during first quarter of 2023.

FDA spokesman said here on Monday that FDA officers also got cases registered against developers of 102 housing schemes on violation of rules and regulations during 4 months in addition to sending challans of 102 cases to the competent court of law for further action.

During this period, 406 letters were also written to various departments including FESCO, SNGPL, WASA, FWMC, Revenue, etc. for stop provision of utility services in illegal housing colonies until and unless their developers got their schemes approved.

In this connection, general public was also sensitized through print, electronic and social media so that they could avoid from purchasing plots in illegal housing colonies for their greater interests, he added.

