80-kanal Land Retrieved In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:22 PM

The city district administration retrieved 80-kanal land worth billions of rupees during an operation here on Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The city district administration retrieved 80-kanal land worth billions of rupees during an operation here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz Malik, a special team of the department, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed, launched the operation in Raiwind area with heavy machinery.

The team retrieved the from illegal possession of one Adeel.

The assistant commissioner said that operation would continue without any discrimination, adding that every inch of state land would be retrieved.

