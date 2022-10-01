80 kanal state land retrieved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha on Saturday retrieved 80 kanal state land from illegal occupants.

Anti-corruption regional director Asma Ijaz Cheema received an application from Khadim Hussain, resident of chak no 40 -DB of Khushab district, in which he stated that Lumbardar Mubarak Jamal, Naseer Ahmad, Muneer Ahmad and Asad Muneer, residents of chak no 39-DB, had occupied 80 kanal state land worth Rs 10 million with the connivance of revenue department officers.

The regional director had ordered the circle officer ACE Khushab MohammadAwais to retrieve state land from the squatters.