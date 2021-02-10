80 kanals state land retrieved from land grabbers

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration launched operation and retrieved 80 kanals state land from land grabbers at Tehsil Kot Addu on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Fiaz Ali while revenue staff and police participated in the operation.

The land grabber namely Javed had illegally occupied the state land at Chak No 153-ML Kot Addu and was making fish farm there.

The land handed over to revenue department after retrieving.

Speaking on this occasion, AC Kot Addu said that land grabbers will not be tolerated and state land will be retrieved.

APP /shn-sak