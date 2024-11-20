80 kg spurious turmeric, chilli powder seized

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 08:25 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) has seized more than 80 kilograms (kg) spurious turmeric and chilli powder from a spice shop in Faisalabad.

PFA spokesman said here on Wednesday that PFA team on a tip-off conducted raid at a spice shop in the grain market Dijkot Road and seized more than 80 kilograms spurious turmeric and chilli powder.

He said that the laboratory samples of these commodities were adulterated and unfit for human consumption.

Therefore, a case was got registered against the shopkeeper besides discarding the seized commodities, he added.

