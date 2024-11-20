80 Kg Spurious Turmeric, Chilli Powder Seized
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 08:25 PM
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized more than 80 kilograms (kg) spurious turmeric and chilli powder from a spice shop in Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) has seized more than 80 kilograms (kg) spurious turmeric and chilli powder from a spice shop in Faisalabad.
PFA spokesman said here on Wednesday that PFA team on a tip-off conducted raid at a spice shop in the grain market Dijkot Road and seized more than 80 kilograms spurious turmeric and chilli powder.
He said that the laboratory samples of these commodities were adulterated and unfit for human consumption.
Therefore, a case was got registered against the shopkeeper besides discarding the seized commodities, he added.
Recent Stories
Railways CEO holds public e-court
Hina Pervez Butt assures full justice to woman set on fire in Gujrat
'Health Week' observance begins in Khanewal
FCCI president meets FDCMA delegation
Sugarcane crushing begins at Thal Sugar Mills
Punjab Ombudsman office mediates retrieval of 11,551 kanals govt land
Ceremony marks World Children's Day in Sargodha
SALU extends submission of online exam form
LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases
Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways CEO holds public e-court30 seconds ago
-
Hina Pervez Butt assures full justice to woman set on fire in Gujrat32 seconds ago
-
'Health Week' observance begins in Khanewal34 seconds ago
-
Sugarcane crushing begins at Thal Sugar Mills10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman office mediates retrieval of 11,551 kanals govt land10 minutes ago
-
KMU organizes Quality Awards Ceremony to promote quality culture in constituent, affiliated institut ..1 hour ago
-
Registrar SCP tasked to draft rules for Constitutional Bench1 hour ago
-
Ceremony marks World Children's Day in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Widow stabbed to death1 hour ago
-
87 shops, 4 restaurants sealed1 hour ago
-
IG Islamabad presided over a high-level meeting1 hour ago
-
Families of 52 martyred cops provided homes1 hour ago