80 Kites Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Shah Nikdur police arrested two kite makers and recovered more than 80 kites from their possession,here on Monday.
Police said that the raiding team arrested--Muhammad Anwar and Muhammad Shafique and recovered more than 80 kites,chemical materials and string roles from them.
Further investigation was underway.
