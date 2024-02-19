Open Menu

80 Kites Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM

80 kites recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Shah Nikdur police arrested two kite makers and recovered more than 80 kites from their possession,here on Monday.

Police said that the raiding team arrested--Muhammad Anwar and Muhammad Shafique and recovered more than 80 kites,chemical materials and string roles from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects ..

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects  

34 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

1 hour ago
 Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

2 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

6 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

19 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan