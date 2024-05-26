80-member ‘Business & Trade Delegation’ From Pakistan Arrives In Ethiopia
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) An 80-member Business and Trade Delegation from Pakistan arrived in Addis Ababa early on Sunday to explore business, trade and investment opportunities in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) for five days.
Upon arrival, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDR Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula along with Industrial Park Development Corporation and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the trade delegation and splendidly accorded a warm welcome at the Bole International Airport.
This is the second Business and Trade Delegation organized, coordinated and facilitated by the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad within one and half years of its establishment in Pakistan.
A large number of giant businesspeople including industrialists and investors are part of this business and trade delegation and will stay in Addis Ababa from May 26th to May 31st, 2024 for business engagements including participation in the 6th International Manufacturing Trade Fair, Ethio-Pakistan Business Forum, B2B and B2G meetings, industrial parks visits, and cultural nights.
The composition of the 2nd Business and Trade Delegation to Ethiopia is from across-sector that included agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, tourism, ICT, fertilizer, chemicals, construction, pharmaceutical, surgical and other.
The objectives of this delegation are to introduce extraordinary business, trade and investment opportunities and incentives in diverse economic sectors of Ethiopia to the delegation and establish a solid connection between the business community of the two countries for further solidifying the Ethio-Pakistan relations.
The delegation is arranged, coordinated and facilitated by the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad after launching a comprehensive and massive mobilization campaign across Pakistan for mobilising the business community from major economic sectors of Pakistan.
Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDR Ethiopia in Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula led the mobilization campaign and personally visited the Business Chambers and Trade Associations in all the major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sheikhupura and others.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM condoles demise of Talat Hussain6 minutes ago
-
Gas supply being ensured to consumers, says Hussnain Zafar16 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan CM Salutes Hassan Khel martyrs for supreme sacrifice16 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists26 minutes ago
-
IFA kicks off awareness campaign amid heat wave36 minutes ago
-
AIOU commences final exams of Middle Tech program from June 836 minutes ago
-
Agriculture backbone of country, says Saqib Ali36 minutes ago
-
Larkana division hottest place from week, heat wave likely to continue36 minutes ago
-
Mirpur AJK hosts 'Give Way to Ambulance' walk to raise awareness among masses46 minutes ago
-
PAC organized First Punjab Music Competition in Jhelum46 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for carrying successful operation against terrorists46 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi offers condolences on actor Talat Hussain's death56 minutes ago