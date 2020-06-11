UrduPoint.com
80 More Contract Corona In Swat

Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:45 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) : As many as eighty more confirmed cases of corona have been reported in Swat, said an official of Health Department here on Thursday.

The count of confirmed corona cases in the district has reached to 1535.

The corona cases have been increasing steadily in the district while an employee of Swat levies who lost battle for life fighting corona has been buried in Mingora following notified protocol.

Meanwhile, government has urged people to take precautionary measures and maintain social distancing to avoid spread of corona virus.

More Stories From Pakistan

