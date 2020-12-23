80 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 80 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 8840 in Hyderabad district on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 80 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 8840 in Hyderabad district on Wednesday. According to health authorities, 8840 people diagnosed Covid-19 out of the total 99,749 tested so far in the district, of them 7638 were fully recovered while 178 had lost their lives since outbreak of the contagion in March 2020. Out of 944 active COVID-19 patients, 34 were admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jasmhoro, while 910 were isolated at their homes, officials said. According to the focal person Dr. Aftab Phul, 12 patients were admitted in ICU, 06 in HDU and 06 in isolation ward of LU hospital Hyderabad while five patients in ICU of Jamshoro hospital.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also extended the smart lock down for ten more days in 10 hotspot areas of district Hyderabad from December 19 to December 28 and all notified areas were sealed. The DC also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures to curb the contagion as prevention was the only way to contain it from spreading further. Local administration has already launched awareness campaign in different areas through announcements made through loudspeakers for adopting preventive measures to contain COVID-19 spread.