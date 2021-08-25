80 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

About 80 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31070 in Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :About 80 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31070 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1013248 people were screened for the virus till August 25 out of which 80 more were reported positive.

As many as 30245 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 338 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.