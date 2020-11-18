80 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 80 new patients were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday raising the total number of confirmed cases to 16,529.

According to media coordinator of Provincial Health Directorate, some 366,787 people had been screened for the virus till November 17. As many as 15,917 affected patients had recovered so far while 156 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.