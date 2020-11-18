UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

80 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

80 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 80 new patients were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday raising the total number of confirmed cases to 16,529.

According to media coordinator of Provincial Health Directorate, some 366,787 people had been screened for the virus till November 17. As many as 15,917 affected patients had recovered so far while 156 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan November Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

45 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

42 minutes ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

44 minutes ago

Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Ami ..

18 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed on Octobe ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.