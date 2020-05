QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Eighty more people Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus while tally surged to 3,616 in Balochistan.

According to media coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, 53,520 people have screened and 1,289 have recovered while 41 deaths have reported in the wake of COVID-19 in the province.