80 Mosques, Imambargah In PK 82 To Be Solarized Soon

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:30 PM

80 mosques, imambargah in PK 82 to be solarized soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Solarization of worshiping places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was continuing in full swing on the directives of Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash.

Under the solarization of mosque and Imam Bargah project five mosques in Urban Kohat and 35 mosques in Jangal Khel and Kohat Development Authority (KDA) have been solarized, thereby getting smooth power supply, says Muhammad Ahsan Bangash of the Science and Information Technology.

He said this system would soon be installed in about 80 mosques and Imambargah of PK 82. Residents of the area have expressed gratitude to the provincial government for this initiative, adding it would extend relief to the masses.

More Stories From Pakistan

