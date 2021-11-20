80 new corona cases reported in KP

The tally of new cases of corona reported from various areas of the province is 80 and number of patients recovered from corona in a single day is 81

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The tally of new cases of corona reported from various areas of the province is 80 and number of patients recovered from corona in a single day is 81.

According to provincial health authorities, not a single mortality has been reported due to corona virus.

As many as 8397 corona detecting tests were conducted in last 12 hours and the total number of tests conducted so far is 3462045. The total number of recoveries till date is 179553.