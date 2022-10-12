80 new dengue cases confirmed

As many as eighty new dengue cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the federal capital raising the number of confirmed patients to 3,423 in the current season also claiming seven deaths

According to District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia, 44 cases were reported from the rural areas, in last twenty four hours, raising the tally of total number cases to 2004 cases, while 36 cases were reported from the urban areas with total of 1,419 cases.

He said that highest number of confirmed cases were reported from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) during last 24 hours, which were 31.

Meanwhile, Director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr Khalid Masood said that several measures have been taken to contain the disease.

He said that as the number of cases was continuously increasing, the PIMS hospital had decided to allocate more wards for the dengue patients. Some 120 beds were being arranged to handle the burden of dengue patients on PIMS, he added.

He asked the people to take extra care during the high-risk dengue season, particularly at the time of sunrise and sunset as the dengue mosquitoes were more active during the very hours.

They should wear full sleeve clothes and they should be careful while walking in the morning and evening, he added.

Keeping in view of constantly increasing dengue cases, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel directed the health officials to look into the increasing number of dengue patients and prepare a comprehensive plan to contain the disease.

He also directed the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Islamabad team to take action against those laboratories which were charging high rates of dengue tests in the capital, and those pharmacies which were involved in the storage of Paracetamol. He also asked the civic bodies to undertake frequent fogging in vulnerable areas.

He appealed to the citizens to adhere to the directions to check stagnant water and directed the health staff to ensure observance of the standard operating procedures to avoid further spread of the disease.

He said information, education and communication activities had been planned in which health workers would visit vulnerable areas to create awareness about checking stagnant water, which became breeding grounds for mosquitoes.