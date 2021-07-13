80% of 169 choking points at different drains in city cleared

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that there were 169 choking points at different drains out of which 80 per cent have been cleared

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that there were 169 choking points at different drains out of which 80 per cent have been cleared.

Action would be taken against those obstructing manholes or drains," the Administrator expressed these views while briefing the media representatives at the Rosy Warden Headquarters about existing de-watering pumps, machinery and vehicles arrangements.

He said, "pumps have been installed at Shara e Faisal and drainage machinery has been handed over to technical officers. " He along with Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Works Shabih Ul Hasnain Zaidi, Senior Director Municipal Services SM Taha, Director Noman Arshad, Chief Engineer Electrical Abbas Shah, Director City Warden Raja Rustam and other officers visited different parts of the city.

Ahmed said that all preparations for the rains were finalized and hopefully the drains would not overflow this year.

The Administrator Karachi said that KMC has four inches, six inches and eight inches pipes for drainage of water for which staff was deployed. The machinery would be delivered to the relevant place.

"It should reach the people that KMC will work to the best of its ability and there is excellent coordination between all the agencies. City wardens will be on the roads during the rains and will guide the citizens along with the traffic police. There is cooperation and collaboration among all civic bodies," he added.

The Administrator requested the media representatives to inform them wherever any problem so that immediate solution couldn't be found to it.

He said that Sindh Solid Waste Management board would play a pivotal role in disposing of waste on Eid-ul-Adha.

Ahmed said that staff with two de-watering pumps would continuously deployed at 11 underpasses, adding that three underpasses have recently been handed over to KMC including at KPT, Shaun Circle underpass and Mehran underpass.

"This is the first time that such a large number of contingency plans have been drawn up and implemented in such a coordinated manner throughout the city. A system has also been set up to monitor attendance of officials and employees," Ahmed said.

He added that staff are on alert where de-watering pumps are needed and urban rescue teams have been assigned to carry out their duties. Building collapse incidents, traffic control and other issues are also being monitored," he said.

After the press briefing, the Administrator paid visits to Hassan Square, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, KDA Chowrangi, Haidery and other areas to inspect the rainwater drainage.

Deputy Commissioner Central Muhammad Bakhsh Dhareejo, Director General Works, Senior Director Coordination and Senior Director Municipal Services, Director Protocol Abdul Rahim Qadwai and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.