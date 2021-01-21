UrduPoint.com
80% Of Contribution Must Be Spent On Secured Workers Of Faisalabad: PESSI Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :At least 80% of the social security contribution, collected from Faisalabad must be spent on the secured workers of the city, and in this connection the administrative as well as financial hurdles should be removed on priority basis.

This was demanded by Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Chairman Advisory Board of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI).

He was chairing a meeting of the monitory and advisory board of the PESSI medical outlets at the PESSI Hospital Madina Town. He said that the present team was efficiently running the hospital; however, further improvement was imperative to facilitate workers and their families. He said that industrialists pay their due contribution so that the best possible medical and other facilities could be ensured to their workers.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was of the opinion that we must streamline our system of governance by putting the industrial sector back on the right track. He also stressed the need to improve the health infrastructure and added that in this connection trilateral cooperation between employees, employers and PESSI officials is necessary.

Earlier, Dr Ejaz Mumtaz Sheikh, Medical Superintendent PESSI Hospital, said that necessary electromedical appliances had been received while some imported machinery was still in the process of Customs clearance. "It will provide the best possible diagnostic and treatment facilities to the secure industrial workers," he said and added that a paramedical college had also been established for the children of the industrial workers.

He said that necessary equipment had been procured with an estimated cost of Rs 1.3 million from the existing budget of the hospital while donations of Rs 2.3 million were also arranged for the purchase of corona-related items. He said that all efforts were being made to redress the patient complaints and in this connection a multilevel complaint management system is also being introduced. He said that earlier PCR tests for hepatitis patients were conducted at Lahore; however, this facility is now being arranged in Faisalabad.

The meeting was attended by the representative of the employees, employers and medical staff of the PESSI hospital.

