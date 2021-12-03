80 outlaws held during crackdown in vehari

City Police Vehari on Friday early morning claimed to have arrested 80 law breakers during a crackdown launched under the premises of city police

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Vehari on Friday early morning claimed to have arrested 80 law breakers during a crackdown launched under the premises of city police .

Three teams of police raided at different localities and claimed to netted 80 criminals who were wanted to police in murder, dual murder,bike lifting,mobile and cattle theft and other countless crimes.

Police also claimed to recover 2 kg hashish,fake visas,fake press cards and other looted valuables worth in 2.5 millions .

A senior Police official said to media persons that police has been strictly instructed to launch crackdowns against criminals on daily basis to eradicate the crime from the district.