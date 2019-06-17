80% Pakistanis use detergent to wash their formal clothes; fewer use it for casual clothes

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out byGallup & Gilani Pakistan, a significant majority of Pakistanis (80%) use detergent to wash theirformal clothes; fewer use it for casual clothes.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked,"What does your family use to wash formal clothes?" In response, 80% said detergent, 17% saidsoap and 3% said other.Respondents were further asked, "What does your family use to wash casual clothes?" In response,72% said detergent, 27% said soap and 1% said other.