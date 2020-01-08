(@fidahassanain)

Irani TV claim that 80 people were killed in dozens of ballistic missiles launched against two bases housing American soldiers in Iraq.

BAGHDAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2020) At least 80 people and several others injured in Iran’s missiles attack at US military basis in Iraq here on Wednesday.

Iran carried out its first attack as an act of its promised revenge for the US killing of a top Iranian general.

According to the latest reports, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

Pentagon also confirmed the Iranian missiles attack targeting at least two Iraq military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.

“At least 80 people have died and several others injured in Iran’s attack at US military base,” Irani media claimed.

“These attacks were carried at a base housing US personnel in response to US killing of General Qassem Soleimani,” Iranian state tv said here on Wednesday.

The US forces on Friday morning carried an airstrike and killed Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani and Irani Commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport.