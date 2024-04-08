80 per cent work on Abdullahpur-Jhumra flyover completes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) About 80 per cent of the construction work of the mega project of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover has been completed under the supervision of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

FDA Chief Engr Mehr Ayub Gujjar, during his visit to the site on Monday, said that special measures were being taken to execute the project.

He also issued instructions to the working staff at the site and directed worker to remove redundant materials, machinery and unnecessary equipments from the site for the convenience of people during Eid holidays.