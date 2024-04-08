80 Per Cent Work On Abdullahpur-Jhumra Flyover Completes
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) About 80 per cent of the construction work of the mega project of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover has been completed under the supervision of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).
FDA Chief Engr Mehr Ayub Gujjar, during his visit to the site on Monday, said that special measures were being taken to execute the project.
He also issued instructions to the working staff at the site and directed worker to remove redundant materials, machinery and unnecessary equipments from the site for the convenience of people during Eid holidays.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on begging mafia continues2 minutes ago
-
Man kills daughter2 minutes ago
-
Eid holidays cancelled for Rescue-1122 staff2 minutes ago
-
CM reviews city's law and order, appreciates recovery of kidnapped persons from Baldia2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity12 minutes ago
-
All BHUs RHCs across Punjab to be revamped: minister12 minutes ago
-
HESCO discovers 239 more illegal connections in 24 hours12 minutes ago
-
Wildlife combing operation going on in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves decision on maintainability of plea against chairman senate elections22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia urge int'l efforts to pressure Israel to cease hostilities in Gaza22 minutes ago
-
Home minister orders suspension of SHO following citizen deaths in robbery22 minutes ago
-
PHC full court reference in honour of outgoing Chief Justice held22 minutes ago