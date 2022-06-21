UrduPoint.com

80 Percent Of Forest Fires Originate On Private Lands In KP

Sameer Tahir Published June 21, 2022 | 05:03 PM

80 percent of forest fires originate on private lands in KP

Severe heat waves caused by climate change, as well as visitors and people throwing burning matchsticks into forests are the main causes of forest fires.

Syed Ishtiaq Urmar, the Provincial Minister for Forests, Environment, and Wildlife, stated that roughly 80% of forest fire events in Khyber Pakthunkhwa occurred on private lands.

He claimed that severe heat waves caused by climate change, as well as visitors and people throwing burning matchsticks into forests, were the main causes of forest fires in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The minister said in a statement that the Forest Department, RESCUE 1122, Police, and District Administration worked together to save billions of tree plantings in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said that 12 forest guards had perished fighting timber mafia and fires, and that one forest guard had recently died in a firefighting incident.

According to the Minister, 53 people were charged with setting fire to TikTok videos, with 42 of them being arrested. According to him, the noose around the timber mafia has been tightened and safeguarded, and reserved forests have been saved from the timber mafia.

He stated that the mission to plant a billion trees should not be politicized because it is a national initiative. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the World Economic Forum, and the World Forestry Federation have all recognized and certified the billion tree project, he stated.

