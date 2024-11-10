80 percent outlaws found past criminal record

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) In a revealing analysis by Multan police, nearly 80 percent of individuals involved in crimes

across the city were found to have past criminal records, underscoring a persistent issue

of re-offense.

The revelation, based on a thorough review of CCTV footage and records of known offenders,

highlights a disturbing trend where habitual criminals continue to re-engage in unlawful activities,

raising concerns about gaps in crime deterrence and rehabilitation.

This discovery came to light after officials undertook an in-depth analysis of Closed-Circuit

Television (CCTV) cameras installed in crime-prone areas. The police source confirmed that

“about 80 percent of criminals apprehended had prior records, while nearly 20 percent were

first-time offenders.” Over recent months, police intensified efforts to scrutinize crime footage

from strategically placed surveillance cameras, a move that has not only enabled quick

identifications but also provided best evidence of repeat offenses. As a result, law enforcement

has been able to accelerate responses and often apprehend suspects shortly after crimes

are committed.

October 2024 saw a notable decline in Multan’s crime rate, dropping by an impressive 43 percent

compared to October of 2023, and it is largely attributed to these surveillance measures and

technological advances in crime detection. Police officials encouraged businessmen and other

residents to consider installing CCTV cameras in high-risk areas, stressing the direct impact

on both crime prevention and case resolution.

Circulating footage among investigative officers often led to prompt identifications, as officers

familiar with offenders recognized many suspects at once. “Through this footage, many repeat

offenders became instantly recognizable, streamlining the arrest process,” said a senior police

official.

Beyond visual identification, Multan Police have built a comprehensive databank containing

fingerprints and facial images of known criminals, which has proven beneficial in identifying

suspects. The repository enables quick cross-referencing, helping investigators to link suspects

with prior records across various cases. Police sources explained that numerous suspects

detained for crimes such as theft, burglary, and assault had extensive histories, a finding that

highlights the depth of the issue with repeat offenders and the potential for rehabilitative or

corrective actions.

In recent months, law enforcement has also tackled a concerning rise in organized crime related

to cattle theft.

Several gangs, notorious for their involvement in livestock thefts, followed a consistent

pattern: they would break into cattle pens at midnight, tie-up caretakers to prevent interference,

and drive the animals away in trucks. “Our special squad studied these trends and successfully

tracked down the offenders,” said City Police Officer Sadique Dogar. Following a strategic investigation,

law enforcement set up checkpoints along the routes frequently used by these criminals, which

resulted in the eradicating several theft rings, Dogar added.

City Police Officer Sadique Dogar, who led much of this initiative, maintained that his department

remains resolute in addressing violent crimes, particularly cases involving robbery and assault.

Over the past few years, Multan police have resolved multiple cases where traders were killed

during dacoities. CPO Dogar cited these cases as priorities due to their gravity. “Cases involving

robbery with injury or murder are heinous and demand a focused response,” Dogar asserted.

His department continue to pursue these cases as challenges to be met with urgency and precision.

As part of an ongoing modernization effort, the Multan Police have also been equipped officers with

technology that enable the police officials to access an individual’s criminal history instantly.

In the past, checkpoint officials faced difficulties in verifying identities or backgrounds due to

limited resources. However, officers now use tablet devices to enter an individual’s identification

number and check their record on the spot. Such technology has empowered the police force

to track offenders more effectively, including those suspected of engaging in repeat offenses.

“Our Dolphin Force officers are equipped with these devices and regularly check suspicious

individuals,” Dogar stated.

The integration of technology has further enabled Multan police to recover stolen property

more efficiently. On average, they now trace about 10 stolen motorcycles and two to three

four-wheelers daily using advanced detection tools, Dogar said.

The success rate in recovering stolen vehicles is one of the department’s most marked

achievements, credited to data-driven surveillance and robust monitoring measures. The

department also identified different vehicles with fake registration numbers, a long-standing

issue now addressed more effectively through data access at checkpoints and patrolling

units, he added.