80 Percent Outlaws Found Past Criminal Record
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) In a revealing analysis by Multan police, nearly 80 percent of individuals involved in crimes
across the city were found to have past criminal records, underscoring a persistent issue
of re-offense.
The revelation, based on a thorough review of CCTV footage and records of known offenders,
highlights a disturbing trend where habitual criminals continue to re-engage in unlawful activities,
raising concerns about gaps in crime deterrence and rehabilitation.
This discovery came to light after officials undertook an in-depth analysis of Closed-Circuit
Television (CCTV) cameras installed in crime-prone areas. The police source confirmed that
“about 80 percent of criminals apprehended had prior records, while nearly 20 percent were
first-time offenders.” Over recent months, police intensified efforts to scrutinize crime footage
from strategically placed surveillance cameras, a move that has not only enabled quick
identifications but also provided best evidence of repeat offenses. As a result, law enforcement
has been able to accelerate responses and often apprehend suspects shortly after crimes
are committed.
October 2024 saw a notable decline in Multan’s crime rate, dropping by an impressive 43 percent
compared to October of 2023, and it is largely attributed to these surveillance measures and
technological advances in crime detection. Police officials encouraged businessmen and other
residents to consider installing CCTV cameras in high-risk areas, stressing the direct impact
on both crime prevention and case resolution.
Circulating footage among investigative officers often led to prompt identifications, as officers
familiar with offenders recognized many suspects at once. “Through this footage, many repeat
offenders became instantly recognizable, streamlining the arrest process,” said a senior police
official.
Beyond visual identification, Multan Police have built a comprehensive databank containing
fingerprints and facial images of known criminals, which has proven beneficial in identifying
suspects. The repository enables quick cross-referencing, helping investigators to link suspects
with prior records across various cases. Police sources explained that numerous suspects
detained for crimes such as theft, burglary, and assault had extensive histories, a finding that
highlights the depth of the issue with repeat offenders and the potential for rehabilitative or
corrective actions.
In recent months, law enforcement has also tackled a concerning rise in organized crime related
to cattle theft.
Several gangs, notorious for their involvement in livestock thefts, followed a consistent
pattern: they would break into cattle pens at midnight, tie-up caretakers to prevent interference,
and drive the animals away in trucks. “Our special squad studied these trends and successfully
tracked down the offenders,” said City Police Officer Sadique Dogar. Following a strategic investigation,
law enforcement set up checkpoints along the routes frequently used by these criminals, which
resulted in the eradicating several theft rings, Dogar added.
City Police Officer Sadique Dogar, who led much of this initiative, maintained that his department
remains resolute in addressing violent crimes, particularly cases involving robbery and assault.
Over the past few years, Multan police have resolved multiple cases where traders were killed
during dacoities. CPO Dogar cited these cases as priorities due to their gravity. “Cases involving
robbery with injury or murder are heinous and demand a focused response,” Dogar asserted.
His department continue to pursue these cases as challenges to be met with urgency and precision.
As part of an ongoing modernization effort, the Multan Police have also been equipped officers with
technology that enable the police officials to access an individual’s criminal history instantly.
In the past, checkpoint officials faced difficulties in verifying identities or backgrounds due to
limited resources. However, officers now use tablet devices to enter an individual’s identification
number and check their record on the spot. Such technology has empowered the police force
to track offenders more effectively, including those suspected of engaging in repeat offenses.
“Our Dolphin Force officers are equipped with these devices and regularly check suspicious
individuals,” Dogar stated.
The integration of technology has further enabled Multan police to recover stolen property
more efficiently. On average, they now trace about 10 stolen motorcycles and two to three
four-wheelers daily using advanced detection tools, Dogar said.
The success rate in recovering stolen vehicles is one of the department’s most marked
achievements, credited to data-driven surveillance and robust monitoring measures. The
department also identified different vehicles with fake registration numbers, a long-standing
issue now addressed more effectively through data access at checkpoints and patrolling
units, he added.
