80 Percent Work Of Faisalabad Grid Station Completed

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that 80 percent work of 500-KV grid station Faisalabad West had been completed while the remaining work would be completed on war-footing before summer

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, he said the station would be completed over 90 acres land with an estimated cost of Rs 9379 million. He said that 2 transformers of 750-MVA and 3 transformers of 250-MVA would be installed in this grid station in addition to laying 40 kilometer transmission line of 220-KV.

Two transmission lines of 500-KV have so far been completed in this grid station which would help in improving the distribution system of FESCO in Faisalabad and its adjacent districts, he added.

The FESCO chief further said that 60 percent construction work of 220-KV Lalian grid station had also been completed.

A sum of Rs 360.77 million would be spent on the completion of Lalian grid station which wouldhelp in overcoming complaints of low-voltage and overloading of distribution system, he added.

