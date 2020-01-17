UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

80% Public Awareness On 'Climate Change' Reached In Last 5 Years: Adviser Amin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:01 PM

80% public awareness on 'Climate Change' reached in last 5 years: Adviser Amin

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday said the government and Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) had intensified their efforts to create public awareness about 'Climate Change' from 30 percent to 80 percent in the last five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday said the government and Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) had intensified their efforts to create public awareness about 'Climate Change' from 30 percent to 80 percent in the last five years.

He made these remarks at the workshop organized by International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on the Flagship Report under a project titled "Global Assessment of the State of Nature and Biodiversity Safeguarding actions in Northern Pakistan" funded by the Italian Cooperation, a press release said.

"The government is driven by the passion of Prime Minister Imran Khan and has taken on the agenda of 'Clean and Green Pakistan' which revolves around 5 main areas that is, 10 billion Tree Tsunami plantation project, Electric vehicle Policy, Recharge Pakistan, Clean Green Pakistan Index and Ecotourism," Amin added.

The government, he said had also been successful in curbing the powers of Mafias including land, timber, water, waste etcetera, that were hindering environmental security and sustainable growth.

In her remarks IUCN Regional Director, Asia Aban Marker Kabraji emphasized on the importance of the workshop as it aims to elicit key inputs and views on environment security and migration situation in Pakistan.

She added that the issue of environment and security needs to be analyzed in a variety of contexts, including different natural resources, different regions, as well as environmental, institutional, socioeconomic, and political circumstances.

Former Director of Institute of Sustainable Development Mark Halle and an expert in environment and security and authoring the flagship report, explained that the degradation of natural resources and ecosystems was leading to a loss of livelihoods and increased competition for remaining resources.

He noted that competition over water resources was on the increase, and environment was a factor in growing internal migration, exacerbation social and communal tensions in the cities.

He cautioned that a serious worsening of threats could lead to breakdown of governance and overwhelming of state capacity to manage.

Head of Italian Cooperation in Pakistan Emanuella Benini said the flagship report was an essential tool for paving the way for more robust strategies for addressing environment and security issues in Pakistan. She appreciated the role of the Ministry of Climate Change.

During the welcome remarks Country Representative, IUCN Pakistan Mahmood Akhtar Cheema said IUCN had played a key role in environmental rehabilitation and sustainable development in Pakistan with several joint initiatives including holding dialogues on several environmental issues including water scarcity and environment and security.

The purpose of the workshop was to interact with the stakeholders on the links between environment and security. The workshop was attended by the IUCN Members, government officials and civil society representatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister Water Civil Society Vehicle Lead From Government Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Train stopover at Samba railway station

2 minutes ago

Iranian Supreme Leader Says Soleimani's Special Fo ..

3 minutes ago

Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon ..

3 minutes ago

IFJ Welcomes Start of Trial for Killers of Slovak ..

3 minutes ago

Rabada ban triggers dispute ahead of fourth Test

9 minutes ago

Three killed, 985 injured in 869 accidents

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.