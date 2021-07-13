80 % rain water drained out from city: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, 80 percent rain water was drained out from the city on Mitiari on Monday after the heavy rain.

The operation remained continued under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner and Administrator Abdul Majeed Zahrani along with the Town staff to drain out remaining accumulated water.

Deputy Commissioner directed Assistant Commissioners of all taluka, Mukhtiarkars, public health engineering, town committees and union council staff to remain alert round the clock, carrying out de-silting of drainage nullahs and cleanliness.

He said that it was responsibility of concerned officers and staff to be ready to combat any emergency during monsoon rainfall so that people would not face any difficulty.

DC also directed District Health officers, district heads of PPHI, IHS to conduct fumigation spray and ensure availability of medicines in all health centers and attendance of Doctors and paramedical.

He directed the livestock department to administer vaccines to animals before rainfall, make veterinary centers functional and set up camps for the treatment of animals in different areas.