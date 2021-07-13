UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

80 % Rain Water Drained Out From City: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

80 % rain water drained out from city: DC

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, 80 percent rain water was drained out from the city on Mitiari on Monday after the heavy rain.

The operation remained continued under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner and Administrator Abdul Majeed Zahrani along with the Town staff to drain out remaining accumulated water.

Deputy Commissioner directed Assistant Commissioners of all taluka, Mukhtiarkars, public health engineering, town committees and union council staff to remain alert round the clock, carrying out de-silting of drainage nullahs and cleanliness.

He said that it was responsibility of concerned officers and staff to be ready to combat any emergency during monsoon rainfall so that people would not face any difficulty.

DC also directed District Health officers, district heads of PPHI, IHS to conduct fumigation spray and ensure availability of medicines in all health centers and attendance of Doctors and paramedical.

He directed the livestock department to administer vaccines to animals before rainfall, make veterinary centers functional and set up camps for the treatment of animals in different areas.

Related Topics

Water Alert All From

Recent Stories

UAE to chair 6th Annual AIIB Board of Governors me ..

36 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank and Bank Alfalah Announce a St ..

40 minutes ago

UAE President pardons 855 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

51 minutes ago

73,831 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

2 hours ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.