80 RWMC workers to perform duties during Pakistan-England cricket match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) deployed around 80 staff members, including 70 sanitary workers and ten supervisors, in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to keep the area neat and clean during the upcoming Pakistan-England cricket series.

"The RWMC has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for matches to be held in December while all available resources will be utilized to accomplish the task," Chief Executive Officer RWMC Ahmed Nawaz Gondal said here Tuesday.

During a visit to inspect the cleanliness activities of the stadium, he said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the double road, would be cleaned while workers would also be present during the matches from 6 am till the end of the game at night.

Gondal said that waste bins would be placed from Faizabad to double road to ensure cleanliness while ten vehicles would also be part of the drive.

He urged the visitors to cooperate with RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste in open spaces.