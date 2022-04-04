80 sanitary workers performing duty at 13 Ramzan Sasta Bazaars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)Awais Manzoor Tarrar Monday said that around 97 sanitary workers were performing duties at 13 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars set up across the district to keep the bazaars neat and clean.

During a visit to various bazaars of the city to review cleanliness arrangements, the MD said that 63 workers had been deployed at the city's eight bazaars that were doing their work in two shifts established at Allama Iqbal Park, Haidri Chowk, Committee Chowk, Khayban Sir Syed, Gulzar Quaid, Dhoke Hassu, Chakri and Adiala road.

He informed that one of each bazaar had been set up in Tehsil Murree, Kahutta, Taxila, Gujar Khan, and Kalar Syeda, whereas 17 workers performed their duties in two shifts.

In addition, Awais said that around 30 containers have been placed near the bazaars and asked the visitors and stall vendors to cooperate with RWMC staff to ensure the hygienic environment there.

He urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots and"Join us, spread the message of cleanliness to every home, and help in our efforts to prevent and spread lethal diseases", he added.