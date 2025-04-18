80 Senior Registrars Cardiology Appointed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) has appointed 80 senior registrars to the Cardiology Department of various teaching hospitals across the province.
According to a notification issued on Friday, the appointments had been made in the light of recommendations of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). The newly appointed senior registrars had been directed to assume their duties immediately.
