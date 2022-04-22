80 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.169,000 on 80 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.169,000 on 80 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of the local administration said on Friday that price control magistrates inspected 1324 shops in different markets of Faisalabad and found 80 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.169,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.