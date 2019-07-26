UrduPoint.com
80 Snatched Motorbikes, Stolen Gold Stolen Handed Over To Owners In Karachi

26th July 2019

80 snatched motorbikes, stolen gold stolen handed over to owners in Karachi

The District Central Police on Friday handed over snatched gold worth 80 lacs and stolen motorbikes as well as mobile phones of worth Rs. 8 million to their real owners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The District Central Police on Friday handed over snatched gold worth 80 lacs and stolen motorbikes as well as mobile phones of worth Rs. 8 million to their real owners.

In a ceremony organized at the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Office, SSP Cenral Rao Muhammad Arif Aslam informed the participants about how to keep their motorbikes safe from lifting, said a statement.

He also urged the people to must inform police about snatching and lifting of their motorbikes.

Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) were also present on the occasion.

The owners expressed their gratitude and appreciated the efforts of District Central Police.

Your Thoughts and Comments

