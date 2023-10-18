Open Menu

80 Students Get Tang-1 Chinese Language Course Certificates

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

80 students get Tang-1 Chinese language course certificates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) As many as 80 students were awarded Tang-1 Chinese language course certificates

during a ceremony held at the University of Sargodha on Wednesday.

The "Certificate Awarding Ceremony" jointly organized by Pakistan Institute of China

Studies (PICS) and Tang International Education Group China to celebrate the distinctive

accomplishments of students of Tang-1 Chinese language course.

The event was graced by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Director & Executive

President Tang International Education Group, China, Mr. Max Ma, the Director of the

Pakistan Institute of China Studies Dr Fazal ur Rehman.

Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas and Mr Max Ma distributed certificates among the students.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized the importance of linguistic

education and cultural exchange in promoting mutual understanding and strengthening

the time-tested connections between China and Pakistan.

Furthermore, Dr. Qaisar Abbas showed his commitment to introduce technical and

skilled education through a strategic collaboration with Tang International Education Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Max Ma expressed his deep connection to Pakistan by saying,

"Pakistan is like a second home." and highlighted the importance of promoting cultural

activities among the youth of both countries.

PICS Director Dr Fazal ur Rehman also addressed the ceremony and thanked Mr. Max Ma

for providing an opportunity for the students to learn the Chinese language.

The ceremony concluded with interesting interaction among VC Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas,

Mr. Max Ma and students in Chinese language.

