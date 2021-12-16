UrduPoint.com

80 Suspects Held In Dhoke Kala Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:03 PM

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani on Thursday launched a search operation in Dhoke Kala Khan and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station, said a police spokesman

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Sadiqabad Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 37 houses, collected data of 20 tenants while 80 suspects were interrogated.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

