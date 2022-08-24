80% traffic blockade clears near Kandiyaru

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Motorway Police Khalid Mehmood on Wednesday said 80% of the traffic blocked near Kandiyaru has been resolved and the connectivity route was now opened for all types of traffic.

IG motorway police directed all possible and timely assistance to the affected passengers and cautioned the commuters to avoid unnecessary travel in flood-affected areas, said the spokesperson of National Highway and Motorway Police.

The Motorway Police urged the commuters to call 130 helpline to check road conditions before setting off on any journey.

Moreover, the police officers were busy in assisting commuters on flood-hit national highways.