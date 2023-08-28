80 vehicles issued challan tickets for overloading

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday issued challan tickets to more than 80 public service vehicles (PSVs) due to over-loading during a crackdown.

The action has been taken on the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan against such vehicles.

According to the CTO, overloading damage roads and can cause accidents including the loss of lives anytime.

Special squads have been constituted on the roads to monitor public service vehicles.

If found involved in overcharging, overloading and other severe violations, they are issued tickets and slapped with a heavy fine, the CTO said.

He directed the traffic police officers and personnel to take stern legal action against overloaded vehicles as per law.