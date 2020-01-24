80 water filtration plants to be installed in Multan district

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak has said that 80 water filtration plants will be installed in the district under 'Aab-e-Pak Authority.

He said that five filtration plants would be set up in each Member Provincial Assembly's constituency. He expressed these views during an open court at Farooq-e-Azam mosque Qasim Bela, here on Friday.

He said that a report in that regard was in preparation stage to be presented to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

He said that sites had been identified for installing filtration plants. He said that the government schools or state building would be given priority. He urged the citizens to safeguard the existing water filtration plants in their areas.

He said that people should identify the temporary dumping point in Qasim Bela area. He said that waste will be lifted through dumping point through machinery.

The DC listened to problems of citizens and issues orders for solving them.

