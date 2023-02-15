UrduPoint.com

800 Bags Of Unregistered, Expire Fertilizer Recovered In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 07:52 PM

800 bags of unregistered, expire fertilizer recovered in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar during a raid on a godown recovered 800 bags of unregistered and expired urea fertilizer here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar during a raid on a godown recovered 800 bags of unregistered and expired urea fertilizer here on Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr Iza Arshad along with officers of the Agriculture Department conducted raid on a godown on Charsadda Road from wherein 40,000 kilograms of unregistered and expire fertilizer was taken into possession.

Beside, sealing the godown,the owner was also taken into custody to initiate legal proceedings against him under Fertilizer Control Act.

Shafiullah Khan has directed officers of the district administration to carry out inspection of godowns in their respective areas of jurisdiction and take action on finding expired fertilizer in any of them.

