800 beggars, drug addicts arrested during crackdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department Tuesday arrested 800 beggars and drug addicts from various localities of provincial metropolis during a a crackdown headed by Social Welfare Additional Secretary Habib Ullah Arif.

The arrests were made from Karkhano, Hayatabad, Hashtnagri Baacha Khan Chowk, Soaba Bazar, Surie Bridge, Faqirabad and Circular Road. The arrested have been shifted to Dar-ul- Kafala and drug rehabilitation centers to impart them various technical skills.

Habib Ullah Arif said that raids have been underway to clear city and its adjoining areas from professional beggars and drug addicts.

He also urged public to inform department about presence of professional beggars and drug addicts adding department has also cancelled weekly off of field staff to achieve desired results of the campaign.

Director Social Welfare, Habib Afridi said that department has also targeted the professional baggers who were involved in anti-social activities including theft and abduction. The department has also constituted teams to conduct raids in areas where activities of beggars were reported.