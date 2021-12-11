800 bottles of liquor recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have arrested two bottle runner and recovered 800 bottles of liquor from their possession, informed the police spokesman here on Saturday

Police also confiscated the vehicle used in crime.

During the course of action, the Westridge police held Amir Shahzad and Kamran Mushtaq and recovered 800 bottles of liquor from their custody.

Police have registered case against them and started an investigation. SP Potohar has appreciated the performance of Westridge police team and said that action must be taken against such elements involved in this illegal businesses.