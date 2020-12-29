800 drugs addicts rescued, 10,000 poor persons provided shelter, food services in Panagahs: AS

Social Welfare Department of Khyber Pakthunkhwa rescued and rehabilitated about 800 drug addicts and admitted them in rehabilitation facilities of public and private sectors during the last two months in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Social Welfare Department of Khyber Pakthunkhwa rescued and rehabilitated about 800 drug addicts and admitted them in rehabilitation facilities of public and private sectors during the last two months in the province.

Habib Arif, Additional Secretary, Social Welfare, Special education and Women Empowerment Department KP told APP on Tuesday that rescue and rehabilitation operation has been expedited in the wake of extreme cold weather condition in the province and officials were mobilized to swiftly shift drugs addicts to rehabilitation centers.

"We have successfully rescued almost 800 addicts and admitted them in rehabilitation facilities of the government and NGOs," he said.

"More than 10,000 persons have so far availed shelter and food facilities in our department's Panagahs," he said, adding that Panagahs, being an important source for poor and shelter-less and poor, has been equipped with all modern facilities including food, blankets, quilts, water and beds facilities etc across the province.

While terming beggary is a social problem, he said crackdown against beggars has been intensified in the province where 1,000 professional beggars were booked under relevant laws during last two months.

He said KP Govt has taken various measures for rehabilitation of professional beggars to make them useful members of the society, adding 200 young beggars were admitted at Darul Kefala facilities where they were being provided protection and vocational training.

While terming Zamong Kor (child protection centre) project is a great success, the additional secretary said, "legislation against child abuse was almost ready and Commission on Status of Women was just ready to formally start its work." Habib Arif said, "Bolo helpline against domestic violence was now fully functional," adding these facilities were being extended to all seven merged tribal districts to help facilitate tribal people at their doorsteps.