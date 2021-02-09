UrduPoint.com
800 Kanal Land Worth Rs 80 Millions Retrieved From Jalalpur Pirwala

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

A grand crackdown launched on Tuesday against land grabbers at the area of Shujat Pur Janobi in Jalalpur Pirwala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :A grand crackdown launched on Tuesday against land grabbers at the area of Shujat Pur Janobi in Jalalpur Pirwala.

It was supervised by AC Mudasser Mumtaz on direction of DC Amir Khatak.

A heavy contingent of police and civil defence force also assisted during the operation.

During a crackdown about 800 kanal land worth Rs 80 millions was retrieved.

Amir Khatak said that all land grabbers would be booked under relevant law.

He said the operation would continue until all land occupied illegally would be retrieved completely from every nooks and corners of the region.

