800 Kanal state land retrieved

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration continued its operations against land grabbers and retrieved 800 Kanal state owned land valuing around Rs 116 million from illegal occupants at tahsil Jalalpur Pirwala on Tuesday.

Jalal Pur Pirwala Assistant commissioner Mudassir Mumtaz leading a joint team of police, revenue and civil defence staff raided the site at Chak 82-M and got the possession of state land, the officials said.