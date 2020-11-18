800 kg adulterated tea packs seized, factory sealed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Tuesday carried out an operation and seized more than 800 kg of adulterated tea packs at a factory situated on Wazir Bagh road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Tuesday carried out an operation and seized more than 800 kg of adulterated tea packs at a factory situated on Wazir Bagh road. The officials of the Food Safety Authority said that tea was being mixed with unhealthy food colors and other ingredients.

The raiding team also sealed a candy factory producing unhealthy candies in the name of other brands in poor sanitation condition. DG Food Safety Authority, Sohail Khan said that operation against food adulteration would continue to ensure availability of quality food items to people.

He also urged people to cooperate with the food authority to identify the mafia involved in food adulteration.