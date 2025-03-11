800 kg adulterated turmeric seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized 800 kilograms of adulterated turmeric and arrested the accused from the spot.

A spokesman of the authority said here on Tuesday that PFA team on a tip-off conducted raid early in the morning and seized more than 800 kg adulterated turmeric from a rickshaw.

The team also arrested rickshaw driver who was carrying the spurious commodity to supply it at various shops for public sale.

The PFA officer also took rickshaw into custody and got a case registered against the accused while further investigation was under progress, he added.