Open Menu

800 Kg Adulterated Turmeric Seized, Accused Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 12:40 PM

800 kg adulterated turmeric seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized 800 kilograms of adulterated turmeric and arrested the accused from the spot.

A spokesman of the authority said here on Tuesday that PFA team on a tip-off conducted raid early in the morning and seized more than 800 kg adulterated turmeric from a rickshaw.

The team also arrested rickshaw driver who was carrying the spurious commodity to supply it at various shops for public sale.

The PFA officer also took rickshaw into custody and got a case registered against the accused while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Recent Stories

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adri ..

UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico

31 minutes ago
 Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem ..

Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day

1 hour ago
 China unveils new high-thrust engine for future sp ..

China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

4 hours ago
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi ..

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..

11 hours ago
 Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike i ..

Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Somali President

UAE President receives Somali President

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan