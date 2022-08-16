800 kg dead chicken seized, two arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt of delivering dead chicken in the city and arrested two outlaws besides recovering 800 kg dead chicken from a poultry shop near Multan Fertilizer Factory here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the DG PFA Shoaib Jadoon, the PFA team raided a poultry shop situated near Multan fertilizer factory and recovered 800 dead chicken which was going to be delivered at different hotels and fast food points of the city.

DG PFA Shoaib Jadoon said that the slaughter cons and training certificates of the workers were also found missing at the shop. He said that two outlaws have been arrested while FIR has also been registered against them with the concerned police station.