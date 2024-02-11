800 kg unhealthy meat destroyed in Bhakkar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) A Punjab food Authority (PFA) Bhakkar team on Sunday launched a massive crackdown against slaughter houses which were selling substandard meat in the district.

The PFA team, led by its deputy director, raided slaughter houses at Chungi No 8 and sealed a slaughter house which was selling unhygienic meat to citizens. The PFA also destroyed 800 kg substandard meat, the spokesman added.