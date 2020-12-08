UrduPoint.com
800 Kg Unhygienic Nimko Seized In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:23 PM

800 Kg unhygienic Nimko seized in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Tuesday seized 800Kg unhygienic Nimko in operation carried out at Nimko manufacturing factory on Pahndu road here

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Tuesday seized 800Kg unhygienic Nimko in operation carried out at Nimko manufacturing factory on Pahndu road here.

Director Operations, Azmatullah Wazi said the factory was found violating hygenic principles in making of Nimko.

He said that China salt and expired oil was being used in Nimko production , adding that stocks of food were placed on dirty floors and shovels were used for mixing purpose.

Director Operations has imposed heavy fine on the factory and registered a case against the owner.

He said that food authority would continue it's indiscriminate crackdown against food adulteration and no concessions would be given to people playing with public health.

